Telos Price Tops $0.14 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telos has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $39.13 million and approximately $325,672.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.