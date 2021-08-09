Teloscoin Hits Market Capitalization of $535,677.78 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $535,677.78 and $292.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00035042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00290561 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00031337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Teloscoin

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

