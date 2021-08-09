Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $465.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $440.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.60. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.