Tenable (TENB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Tenable had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

7/27/2021 – Tenable had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights.

7/20/2021 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Tenable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

6/11/2021 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $101,204.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,589.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,922 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

