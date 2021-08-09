TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $39.17 million and $3,229.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00139631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00145270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,084.32 or 0.99779733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.88 or 0.00772695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,344,328,951 coins and its circulating supply is 43,343,599,843 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.