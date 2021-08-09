Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.72.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $14.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $713.53. 419,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,297,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $649.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $706.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.64, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,675 shares of company stock worth $31,850,154 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

