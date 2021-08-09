TFG Advisers LLC Buys 195 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 3,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $172.76. 123,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $273.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.89 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

