TFG Advisers LLC Buys 74 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $175.97. The company had a trading volume of 219,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,249. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $319.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.