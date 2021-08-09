TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.