TFG Advisers LLC Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 60.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.92. 28,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.