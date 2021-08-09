TFG Advisers LLC Sells 868 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of SDIV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,294. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.