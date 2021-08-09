The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.61.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TSE BNS opened at C$79.59 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35. The firm has a market cap of C$96.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.63.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9099993 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

