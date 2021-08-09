The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 6.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.05% of The Blackstone Group worth $34,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,482,686 shares of company stock valued at $219,538,440 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $114.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.67.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

