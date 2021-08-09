The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lessened by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 28.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.86. 316,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,105,938. The company has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

