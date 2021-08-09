The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,094.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $78,996,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $86,945,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer stock traded up $27.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $684.52. 360,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $934.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $653.57 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

