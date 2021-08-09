The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Buckle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $43.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

