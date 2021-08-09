The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 81,400 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.44. 453,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

