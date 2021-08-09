The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.51 ($37.07).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.77. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.