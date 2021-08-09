The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €131.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €113.53 ($133.57).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €125.85 ($148.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.62. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.