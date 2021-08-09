The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP David C. Robinson Sells 5,469 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.