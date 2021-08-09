The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.