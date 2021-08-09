The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,772,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $190.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

