The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.13 billion.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.94.

NYSE:PG opened at $141.30 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $345.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

