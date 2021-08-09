The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.

TKR stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

