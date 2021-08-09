The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Piscataqua Savings Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.89. 122,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

