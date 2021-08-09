The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.36. 25,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,516. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

