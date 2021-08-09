The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Increased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 895.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $84.04 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.93, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

