The Wendy’s (WEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The Wendy’s has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.72-0.74 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.