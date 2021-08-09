The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.84. 101,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

