The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:WMB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.84. 101,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34.
The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.
About The Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.