Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce sales of $17.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.61 million and the highest is $23.70 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $66.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.39 million to $93.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $191.36 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.99. 2,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,160. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $847.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

