TheStreet Upgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

