Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $112.14 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

