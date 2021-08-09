Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$104.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.57.

TSE TRI opened at C$140.72 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$98.44 and a 1 year high of C$141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$69.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$124.93.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

