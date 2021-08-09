ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThredUp (TDUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.