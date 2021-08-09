Throne (THN) Market Capitalization Tops $623,982.21

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00004955 BTC on major exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $623,982.21 and $3,145.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00138809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00145239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,199.54 or 1.00010503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.46 or 0.00773806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

