TL Private Wealth Purchases 1,560 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $105.58 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.94 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17.

