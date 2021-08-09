TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$145.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on X. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$158.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.29.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$140.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.82.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

