TokenPay (TPAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $83,140.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 40.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $607,099.68 and approximately $83,140.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,547.44 or 0.99888134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

