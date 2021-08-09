TokenPay Trading 19.6% Higher This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $93,835.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,069.20 or 1.00077436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

