Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.43 billion-$21.43 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.01. 14,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,007. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

