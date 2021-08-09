Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.18.

TXG opened at C$13.44 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$13.09 and a 12 month high of C$23.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.91.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5033433 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

