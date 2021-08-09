Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.18.
TXG opened at C$13.44 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$13.09 and a 12 month high of C$23.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.91.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
