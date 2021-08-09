Torrid Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CURV) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Torrid’s (NYSE:CURV) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Torrid had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $231,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

