TOWER Price Reaches $0.0487 (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, TOWER has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a market cap of $11.58 million and $3.28 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00052445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00818226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00104659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039560 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

