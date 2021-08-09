Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys Shares of 7,367 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

PPL stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

