TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 163 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $321.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.