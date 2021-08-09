TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

