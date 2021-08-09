TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $631.38 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $632.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.51. The company has a market cap of $300.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.