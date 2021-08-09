TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $196.39 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

