TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $408.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.27. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

