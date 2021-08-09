TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $242.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

